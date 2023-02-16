(KXNET) — There is an effort to assist landowners, facing eminent domain and property rights issues.

Senate Bill 2313, if passed, would require a legislative management study regarding fair compensation and increased damages in eminent domain proceedings.

Senate Bill 2251 pertains to surveying the land and outlines certain conditions for accessing the property for surveying purposes.

Both bills passed in the Senate Chambers.

2313 passed unanimously and Senate Bill 2251 passed with 46 yays and one nay.