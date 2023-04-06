(KXNET) — On Thursday, state senators voted that they don’t want legal gun buyers to be tracked by credit card companies.

House Bill 1487 was written in response to American Express, Visa, and Mastercard previously announcing they would apply new merchant codes to keep a list of people buying guns and ammunition.

That plan was announced for companies to look for suspicious sales to combat gun violence.

Under the bill in North Dakota, a company may not turn someone down who’s trying to pay for a legal gun based on a firearm code, nor can they penalize a person by trying to suppress or track that person’s gun buying and selling.

“The bill details the process for reporting alleged violations and the process of assessing fees to an entity that violates this section it also provides relief to an individual harmed by a violation under this chapter,” Sen. Bob Paulson explained.

The bill passed 46-1 in the Senate.

Last month, those credit card companies announced they’d hold off on the new gun policy.