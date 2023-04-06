(KXNET) — This week, state lawmakers approved a tougher anti-abortion law.

House Bill 1171 could punish anyone who forces or convinces a woman to have an abortion against her will. That could include threatening to harm the woman or the unborn baby.

The previous law applied to victims of human trafficking.

A person found guilty of the new penalty could be charged with a Class ‘C’ felony.

“But it only applies to those narrow circumstances involving human trafficking. Forcing an abortion should be a crime no matter who is the perpetrator and no matter who is the victim,” Sen. Judy Estenson said.

The bill passed nearly unanimously in the state senate.

The law doesn’t apply to protected speech or if a person suggests a woman travels to a place where abortions are legal.