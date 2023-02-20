(KXNET) — Monday afternoon, state lawmakers took another step in helping protect the rights of people living in mobile homes.

On Monday, the senate passed Senate Bill 2243, which relates to the licenses needed to operate a mobile home park in the state.

The bill also requires a company to give tenants at least 90 days’ notice if the monthly rent is increasing.

It also says that the owner of a park must set up a local office, must provide the name and phone number of the property manager, and must notify tenants within five days if the property has been sold.

“They are captive to increasing rents,” stated Senator Dick Dever. “One mobile home park in Bismarck, two years ago, their rent was $375 a month — and it has increased now to $550. That’s unaffordable. This is an important part of the affordable housing we desperately need in North Dakota.”

According to the bill, if a property management company doesn’t follow the rules, it could have its license suspended by the state.