(KXNET) — Nationwide supporters have been working to save the livestock at the Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

A concurrent resolution urging the Secretary of the Interior and the Director of the National Park Service to modify its proposed livestock management plan has been in the works at our state capitol.

SCR 4014 argues the need to recognize the benefits of livestock grazing and recognize the interpretative, cultural, and historical purposes the herd of longhorn steers and wild horses have in the park.

Thursday in the Senate Chamber, Senator Greg Kessel spoke on behalf of the bill, expressing the cultural value and tourism their presence brings to the park.

The bill passed unanimously with 47 senators present.

SCR 4014 will now head to the House.