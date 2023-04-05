(KXNET) — On Wednesday, state senators acted on several gun-related bills — and passed three.

House Bill 1339 removes the 30-day waiting period for people with a class 2 license and allows citizens to carry concealed firearms in North Dakota if they have a government-issued ID.

House Bill 1340 would prevent cities and counties from passing tougher local gun laws compared to state law.

“Other states have similar laws where law-abiding citizens are allowed to carry concealed without a government-issued permit,” explained Senator Janne Myrdal. “However, we are the only state that requires an individual to be a resident of our state in order to enjoy that right.”

Senate lawmakers also passed House Bill 1350, which included more definitions of places where a person can concealed carry, and potential penalties for armed offenders.