There are only two attorneys in the rural attorney recruitment program. Officials say that’s not enough.

For the justice system to operate optimally, rural counties need at least one attorney, according to state court officials.

The recruitment program began in July of last year as part of efforts to recruit attorneys to rural counties and municipalities.

Attorneys who agree to serve these rural communities receive a $45,000 incentive over a five-year period.

The State Court Administrator Sally Holewa said although video conferencing has made it easier to contact hard-to-reach areas, in-person engagements with clients is extremely important.

“There’s just a wide variety of legal fields you can work in. If you don’t want to specialize, there are lots of opportunities walking in your door every day, trying new areas of law or to build up your expertise and to really help people when they’re in there a lot of times at one the lowest points in their lives,” said Holewa.

Thirty-nine counties are considered rural in North Dakota, according to the Commerce Department.