NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — With the first bells ringing in the new school year across the state, some parents, teachers, and school administrators are asking questions.

According to Superintendent Kiersten Baesler, enrollment numbers for the 2023-24 school year are going up.

Right now, 120,000 students are going to K through 12 schools in North Dakota. But 12 years ago, only 98,000 students were enrolled in our state’s schools.

“North Dakota is a good place to raise your family and educate. So much of that growth though, we have to attribute to our energy boom. #allthingsenergy. And because of that, we experienced a significant amount of growth,” said Superintendent Kirsten Baesler.

But as we know, there is a teacher shortage in our state. With more students and fewer teachers, this may become a problem.

“I think too often, we are making decisions that are best for adults, and not always making decisions that are best for students and their future,” said Baesler.

Governor Doug Burgum’s approval of the ESB and creation of a task force plans to address the issue.

Aligning with the teachers’ union, Baesler says she is excited about the task force but is concerned about the temporary use of student teachers.

“I truly worry that what is done on paper, and in a class is so often different when you’re in that classroom and practical application. I don’t think any person, whether they’re a CPA or a nurse, can say that college coursework is actually the same thing as actually being there. What happens on paper, and in theory is completely different from what happens in practical application. And so what we’re asking those teachers to do is rely solely on what they’ve learned in a classroom from a textbook or a teacher. And now being ready to apply that without any mentorship,” she shared.

In a meeting with her student cabinet, she says she asked how they felt about the teacher shortage.

“They were concerned about the teachers being overworked. They didn’t want to see their school district not be able to offer a FACTS classroom, which is Family and Consumer Science. One of my students shared that they almost didn’t have an ag teacher, and so they brought home real-life scenarios,” she said.

Students who need maybe a little more one on one attention, is this going to affect them at all?

“So yes, that’s why I came back. We really do need highly qualified, trained experienced teachers, with our students, especially those that may be struggling a little bit more, need a little bit more one-on-one attention,” she answered.

This weekend KX News will have more from our sit down with the superintendent.

Baesler shares programs like the state’s innovative apprenticeships are solutions to the issue.

She hopes the task force and other programs over the next few years will eliminate the trend of shortages for years to come.