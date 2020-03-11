State to get up to $6 million to deal with the coronavirus

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image: AP

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota will get up to $6 million in federal funds to contain and mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, although no cases have been confirmed in the state as of now.

Congress passed and President Donald Trump signed legislation last week appropriating $8.3 billion for COVID-19 preparedness, prevention and treatment efforts.

The North Dakota Emergency Commission voted Tuesday to accept the federal funds.

About half of the state funding will be allocated for supplies, including personal protective equipment. 

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World  Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

The bravery of a 15-year-old during a deadly blizzard.

Thumbnail for the video titled "The bravery of a 15-year-old during a deadly blizzard."

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/11"

Wednesday Forecast: Much warmer and partly sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Much warmer and partly sunny"

Life Hacks: Smartphones

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life Hacks: Smartphones"

Region 5 Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 5 Basketball"

Region 7 Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 7 Basketball"

Caucus Crowd

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caucus Crowd"

Boys basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys basketball"

St. Mary's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Basketball"

Remarkable Chaplain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Chaplain"

GOP Caucus

Thumbnail for the video titled "GOP Caucus"

Robert One Minute 3-10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-10"

New Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Equipment"

Williston Housing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Housing"

Robert Suhr KX News At 5pm Forecast 3-10-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 5pm Forecast 3-10-20"

Civil Support

Thumbnail for the video titled "Civil Support"

Minot School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot School"

Coronavirus funds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus funds"

Velva Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Velva Water"

Raising North Dakota: Teens and Sleep

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising North Dakota: Teens and Sleep"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge