State to get up to $6 million to deal with the coronavirus

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota will get up to $6 million in federal funds to contain and mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, although no cases have been confirmed in the state as of now.

Congress passed and President Donald Trump signed legislation last week appropriating $8.3 billion for COVID-19 preparedness, prevention and treatment efforts.

The North Dakota Emergency Commission voted Tuesday to accept the federal funds.

About half of the state funding will be allocated for supplies, including personal protective equipment.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks.