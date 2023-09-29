NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Governor Doug Burgum announced that Theodore Roosevelt National Park will remain open if there is a federal government shutdown.

According to a news release, the North Dakota Parks and Recreation reached a tentative agreement with the National Parks Service (NPS) to help keep the park fully open if the government shutdown happens.

Pending the approval of NPS, Parks and Recreation would provide up to $100,000 to support operations for about three weeks, this includes keeping visitor centers and comfort stations open.

A prolonged government shutdown would lead to more discussions to determine if state involvement would continue.

The Governer’s Office and Office of Management and Budget are reviewing agencies to determine how to minimize the impact of the government shutdown on North Dakota citizens.

“As North Dakota’s only national park, Theodore Roosevelt National Parl is a top tourism destination, and fall is a prime season for outdoor activities in North Dakota,” Burgum said. “We’ll continue working with the National Park Service and other state and federal agencies to minimize impacts of a potential federal government shutdown.”

The government shutdown could begin early on Sunday, October 1.