State’s plan for using federal funds for schools approved

The U.S. Department of Education has approved North Dakota’s plan to use federal coronavirus relief aid for schools.

The federal approval unlocks the remaining $101 million of the $305 million directed to North Dakota from the American Rescue Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund.

The state’s plan details how the federal money will be used to maintain safe schools and expand opportunities for students, particularly those impacted by COVID-19. The state Department of Public Instruction plans to work with the Health Department, the state teachers union and school districts to help educators learn about vaccination options.

