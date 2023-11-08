NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — A statewide agricultural survey is underway to better understand and raise awareness of producer needs in North Dakota — which the ND Rural Electric Cooperative (NDAREC) Foundation states will help them support a more resilient, diverse, and competitive food system.

The online survey will include questions to find out what’s produced in North Dakota, and in what capacity. It will aim to showcase the trends in our food production, what’s working in North Dakota, and what areas need assistance.

“This survey will assess the different needs of producers and help to further develop the state and regional plan,” explained NDAREC’s General Manager Josh Kramer, “which may open up producers and businesses to more technical assistance resources supported and provided by the federal government.

The survey will launch on Monday, November 13. Responses can be submitted through December 11.