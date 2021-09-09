Statewide ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign cites 3,283 drivers

FORT WASHINGTON, MD – JULY 03: Automobile traffic moves along the Capitol Beltway during rush hour one day before the 4th of July holiday July 3, 2018 in Fort Washington, Maryland. The American Automobile Association (AAA) is predicting that 39.7 million Americans will drive 50 miles or more away from their homes during the Independence Day holiday week, a 5 percent increase over last year. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Law enforcement agencies across the state participated in the Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign from July 1 to August 19, 2021 to help save lives on North Dakota roads.

A total of 3,283 citations were attributed to the overtime enforcement patrols. Of the total citations, 1,241 were citations for failure to wear a seat belt and 34 were child restraint citations. Tickets for speeding totaled 1,325. The traffic stops also resulted in 289 other traffic citations (i.e. disobeying traffic signals, equipment violations), 94 uninsured motorists, 117 suspended/revoked license violations, 21 drug arrests, 22 citations for distracted driving, 18 warrants served, and seven driving under the influence (DUI) citations.

In 2020, an unbelted vehicle occupant died every nine days in North Dakota. Seat belts are the single most effective safety device to prevent death and injury in a motor vehicle crash.

High-visibility enforcement for traffic safety is one element of a collaborative effort to help meet the state’s goal of zero motor vehicle fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.