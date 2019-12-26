Statewide ‘Click It Or Ticket’ campaigns results in 2,418 traffic citations

Heavy traffic crawls along north-bound Interstate Highway 5, Monday, Oct. 24, 2011, in Seattle. Commuter traffic was congested but moving slowly in Seattle on the first weekday commute following the nine-day closure of the elevated Alaskan Way Viaduct, one of the city’s main north-south highways. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

More than 2,400 traffic citations were issued statewide during a recent “Click It Or Ticket” enforcement campaign.

The enforcement effort ran from November 1 through December 12.

During that time, 2,418 citations were issued by law enforcement agencies.

Nearly half were speeding tickets.

Right behind those were seat belt and child restraint violations.

The traffic stops also resulted in other citations such as disobeying traffic signals, uninsured motorists, suspended or revoked license violations, distracted driving, DUI, drug arrests and warrants served.

According to the North Dakota Department of Transportation, every 10 days an unbelted vehicle occupant dies on North Dakota roadways, based on 2018 statistics.

The department says seat belts are the single most effective safety device to prevent death and injury in a motor vehicle crash.

You can learn more about statewide traffic safety initiatives at VisionZero.ND.gov.