Today was the first of 2 drive-through signing events across the state to gather signatures for the effort to legalize responsible adult use of Marijuana for those over the age of 21 in North Dakota.

We spoke with the Campaign Manager, David Owen, who says they have gathered 9000 valid signatures over the course of the campaign but will not know today’s numbers until they go through the validation process.

So far, he does believe there are well over 200 so far.

Owen says his campaign believes it is time to end the failed policy of cannabis prohibition, which has created thousands of criminal records for otherwise law-abiding citizens, impeding their ability to participate in the workforce and society.

He says they also believe that legal cannabis will serve as an additional value-added ag crop securing our position as an agricultural leader for all conventional and specialty crops.

Once all signatures are reviewed and confirmed valid, they will be turned in to the Secretary of State on July 11th.

Upon doing so this will then be placed on the ballot and the people of North Dakota will be allowed to vote on this issue on the general election ballot.

Owen says the drive-in signs will continue through Sunday, but they will also be continuing to petition across the state, at various locations.

To keep track of where you can sign visit newapproachnd.org