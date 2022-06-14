A quick overview of today’s voting in statewide races:

Here are the November election match-ups decided today:

Republican John Hoeven vs. Democrat Katrina Christiansen for U.S. Senate

Republican Kelly Armstrong vs. Democrat Mark Haugen for U.S. House

Republican Drew Wrigley vs. Democrat Timothy Charles Lamb for Attorney General

Republican Doug Goehring vs. Democrat Fintan Dooley for Ag Commissioner

Republican Julie Fedorchak vs. Democrat Melanie Moniz for Public Service Commissioner

Republican Brian Kroshus for Tax Commissioner (no Democrat candidate formally ran)

Republican Michael Howe vs. Democrat vs. Jeffrey Powell for Secretary of State

U.S. Senate

Incumbent Republican U.S. Senator John Hoeven is moving on to the November general election. The Associated Press has called that race for Hoeven, defeating challenger Riley Kuntz. On the Democrat side, AP has called the race for Katrina Christiansen, defeating Michael Steele.

U.S. House

Both incumbent Republican Congressman Kelly Armstrong and Democrat Mark Haugen are running unopposed in their party bids and will move on to the November general election.

Secretary of State

With longtime Secretary of State Al Jaeger not running for re-election, the race for the Republican nomination is between Michael Howe and Marvin Lepp. On the Democrat side, Jeffrey Powell is the only candidate in that race.

Attorney General

On the Republican side, Drew Wrigley is running for his first chance to be elected to the office. He was appointed Attorney General on February 8, 2022, to finish the term of Wayne Stenehjem, who died in office January 29, 2022. On the Democrat side, Timothy Charles Lamb is the only candidate on the primary ballot for Attorney General. Both candidates move on to the November general election.

Ag Commissioner

Incumbent Republican Doug Goehring is unchallenged in the primary, as is Democrat Fintan Dooley. Both advance to the November general election.

Public Service Commissioner

Republican incumbent Julie Fedorchak is running unopposed for another term on the PSC. Democrat Melanie Moniz is unchallenged in his bid to serve on the commission. Both advance to the November general election.

Public Service Commissioner – Unexpired 4-Year Term

The unexpired term opened up when Brian Kroshus was appointed to fill the vacancy of Tax Commissioner earlier this year when Ryan Rauschenberger resigned January 3. Sherri Haugen Hoffert is running unopposed on the Republican side while Trygve Hammer is the only candidate on the Democrat side. Both move on to the November general election.

Tax Commissioner

Republican Brian Kroshus moves on to the November general election, facing no challenger in the primary. He is looking for his first elected term in the office. He was appointed to the job when Ryan Rauschenberger resigned January 3. On the Democrat side, the party was unable to formally put up a candidate in the June primary.