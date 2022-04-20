Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — A total of 57,086 North Dakota deer hunters took approximately 32,793 deer during the 2021 deer-gun hunting season, according to a post-season survey conducted by the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

Game and Fish made available 72,200 deer gun licenses last year. Overall hunter success was 57%, with each hunter spending an average of 4.5 days in the field.

Hunter success for antlered white-tailed deer was 40%, and antlerless whitetail was 48%.

Mule deer buck success was 72%, and antlerless mule deer was 80%.

Hunters with any-antlered or any-antlerless licenses generally harvest white-tailed deer, as these licenses are predominantly in units with mostly whitetails. Buck hunters had a success rate of 63%, while doe hunters had a success rate of 57%.

Game and Fish issued 12,113 gratis licenses in 2021, and 9,311 hunters harvested 4,713 deer, for a success rate of 51%.

A total of 1,336 muzzleloader licenses were issued, and 1,049 hunters harvested 492 white-tailed deer (258 antlered, 234 antlerless). Hunter success was 47%.

A total of 29,762 archery licenses (26,251 resident, 3,511 nonresident) were issued in 2021. In total, 23,466 bowhunters harvested 7,251 deer (6,144 whitetails, 1,107 mule deer), for a success rate of 31%.

The 2022 tentative starting date for the deer-gun season is scheduled for November 4, with the start of deer muzzleloader season beginning on November 25.