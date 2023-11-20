NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to the CDC, about 38 million people in the United States have diabetes, and one in five of them don’t know they have it.

However, the more aware an individual is of the condition, the better one can work to manage it.



With awareness comes how to recognize changes in a person’s health when it comes to diabetes. A few warning signs for the disease include increased thirst and urination — both of which could be signs of increased blood sugars.

Those who think they may have diabetes or have a family history are encouraged to meet with their primary physician to do a blood test as soon as they are able.

“Over 55,000 people in North Dakota have diabetes, but there’s an additional 183,000 in the country that have prediabetes,” explained Diabetes Care Specialist Donna Amundson, “and something like 3,576 are diagnosed with diabetes every year. So, it’s a big problem for us in the state. We want to make sure that people know that this is a disease that’s long-term, and we don’t have a cure for it yet.



Amundson says there are many treatment options for those living with diabetes. Those with the condition, she states, are reminded to follow their doctor’s advice, and stay educated on the disease at all times — and part of that includes making healthy decisions this holiday season.