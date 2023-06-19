If you’d like an air conditioner that can be used year-round, consider purchasing an air conditioner that’s also a heater.

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — As temps rise for the summer, and energy use starts to increase, Xcel Energy wants to share some helpful tips so you can stay comfortable while saving energy and money.

According to Xcel Energy, customers across MN, SD, and ND got approximately $100 million in assistance for energy bills in 2022.

Customers should know that if they need help paying their bills, Xcel Energy can help connect them to payment assistance programs.

Xcel Energy is also adding nation-leading amounts of renewable energy to the grid, and this will help save customers money because wind and solar power generate electricity without the cost of fuel.

Cooling the house can account for half of a summer electric bill, but customers can get the most out of it by trying these six things.

Install a programmable thermostat that will raise the setting when the home is empty and lowers it back down when people are home.

Use ceiling fans to circulate the air.

Open interior doors to circulate the cool air.

Use a whole-house fan to draw in the night air and push out the day air.

Change air conditioner filters and clean the coils to improve efficiency.

Close drapes and blinds during the heat of the day.

Xcel Energy wants to include these three bonus tips to help reduce bills:

Turn off lights and electronics when not being used.

Replace incandescent bulbs with LEDs.

Run washer, dryer, and dishwasher with full loads after the heat of the day.

You can learn about these tips on Xcel’s website.