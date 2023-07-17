NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The 100 Deadliest Days refers to the period of time between Memorial Day and Labor Day when the number of driving fatalities increases. This means it’s important for everyone to be safe when driving, especially new drivers.

According to Sergeant Wade Kadrmas of the North Dakota Highway Patrol, from Memorial Day through July 9 of this year, there were 12 fatal crashes. He says there were roughly 16 fatal crashes in the same time frame last year and about 21 in 2021.

While the number of fatal crashes seems to be falling, Sergeant Kadrmas notes it’s still essential to have a few tips for all drivers to stay safe on the roadways at all times of the year.

“One of the tips for younger drivers, or any driver,” Kadrmas stated, “is to pay attention to the roadway. Do what you’re supposed to be doing when you’re behind the wheel. It doesn’t mean you should be on your phone, sending texts, on social media, recording videos, or doing whatever you do on your phone. Your sole purpose and obligation at that time is to focus on the road”

Sergeant Kadrmas adds the new seatbelt law will be taking effect on August 1, so people should continue to be diligent about buckling up.