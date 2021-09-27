Staying in your lane can reduce fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads

Lane departure is a leading cause of fatal crashes in North Dakota. As of September 18, 59% of the 82 vehicle fatalities in 2021 involved lane departure.

Single-vehicle lane departure is the most common type of crash resulting in serious injuries in rural areas in North Dakota.

A lane departure crash occurs after a vehicle crosses an edge line, a center line, or otherwise leaves the traveled way. Crashes of this type are generally very serious because they often happen at relatively high speeds.

To reduce lane departure crashes, the NDDOT is implementing enhanced safety features on roads across the state that are proven to reduce these types of crashes. These features include longitudinal delineators, curved warning signs, cable median barriers, and edge and center-line rumble strips.

“Driving sober and distraction-free and driving at posted speed limits and at speeds safe for conditions are simple ways to avoid being involved in a lane departure-related crash,” said NDDOT Safety Director Karin Mongeon. “It’s difficult to predict the actions of others, so the best way to protect yourself should a crash occur is to always wear your seat belt.”

Nearly 94% of crashes are attributable to preventable human behavior. All North Dakota drivers and vehicle occupants can take personal responsibility when traveling by always wearing a seat belt, using appropriate child passenger safety seats, following all posted speed limits, and driving sober and distraction-free.

Visit the North Dakota Crash Memorial Wall to view memorials built on the hope of preventing another death on North Dakota roads.