NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — A wellness coach says she’s hoping to help people who’ve lost someone to suicide or are feeling like they don’t have any support.

Experts say that if you lost someone or are going through a hard time, it is normal to want to have some alone time.

But Psychologist Mona Cattan says sitting around in isolation is one of the worst things you can do.

Wellness coaches like Cattan can help people make lifestyle changes that help improve a person’s mental health.

“That loneliness and isolation can not only increase physical health risk but also mental health risk and so what we have seen as a result of the pandemic is that things like domestic violence, divorce, child abuse, and suicide are all up, as well as chronic health issues,” said Board Certified Health and Wellness Coach, Mona Cattan.

Cattan also said a lot of people seeking help would prefer a mental health coach instead of a therapist because of the negative stigma that therapists have.