NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Slips and falls in the workplace happen more often than you might think.

They actually make up more than a quarter of injuries in the United States, according to the National Safety Council.

According to The Bureau of Labor Statistics in North Dakota, there were 34 fatal work injuries in 2021.

The North Dakota Safety Council (NDSC) says deaths from falls have actually increased by 230% since the late 1900s. What are we doing to promote safety in the work environment of our state, and how often do these occur? Reporter Nai Remy spoke with John Woutat from NDSC to find out more.

North Dakota Safety Council says slips and falls are almost always preventable and training is available to help decrease the risk in our state to about 70%.

According to the senior safety consultant for NDSC, John Woutat, slips and falls in our state are more frequent during seasonal transitions.

“When we get into the winter months, and then also the transition seasons, when you get into late fall and then you get into springtime where you got freezing and thawing and freezing and thawing and a lot of times people are surprised by changing walking surfaces during those seasons,” said Woutat.

According to the Safety Council, the most common workplace accidents are caused by slippery surfaces and falling from heights.

In some cases, these incidents can happen for the simplest reason such as not putting something back where it should be.

Woutat says that slips, trips, and falls can be prevented by employers implementing certain procedures and enforcing regulations by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

“You know the impacts are devastating from an injury standpoint and also from a death standpoint. Fall protection and deaths caused by falls in the workplace are always the number one cause of death in the workplace,” Woutat added.

Woutat also says that some employees may end up with a fatal injury due to their own negligence.

“The other thing that we see a lot of, is people doing things that they shouldn’t. Going out to retrieve something off of an elevated position and saying ‘Oh I’m just going to run out there really quick and grab something’ and they don’t put fall protection on they don’t put a harness or they don’t have a lanyard on and they end up falling,” Woutat explained.

According to Woutat, it is important to protect yourself to prevent falls and to take care of yourself if they do happen.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration branch of the U.S. Department of Labor is responsible for developing and enforcing workplace health and safety standards.