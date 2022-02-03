North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem was remembered at a public funeral today as a positive force for change, a dedicated public servant who relished his role in serving the state and a loving man who was always welcoming to family and friends.

Stenehjem died January 28 in Bismarck.

Several people spoke on behalf of a man who always seemed larger than life to each of the speakers.

Peggy Stenehjem Titus, Wayne’s sister, recalled the lessons of life she learned from her older brother:

Peggy Stenehjem Titus

Hospitality. How to draw a wider circle of friends and family. “Wayne was always welcoming to family and friends.”

Integrity. Being honest and having strong moral principles. “A strong philosophy of life gives meaning and direction to our lives.”

Adventure. “Time with Wayne was always an adventure.” Even the most ordinary task was fun with his infectiously creative attitude. It’s all about “being in the moment and investing in it.”

Service. How important and meaningful it is to engage in things we are passionate about. “To me, the important thing is to do it. Find our passion and engage in service.” Leave your footprints in all you do.

Family. How and why to expand family. Strong love. “Wayne was someone who was always excited for the accomplishments of others. Wayne loved to be with family, whether family by blood, by work, by choice.”

Jim Poolman

Good friend Jim Poolman said, “Never did I think we would be speaking of him in the past tense.”

He first met Wayne when Poolman was in college and, “even then he was lager than life,” Poolman recalled.

During political campaigns, Poolman said, Wayne “felt every place in North Dakota was his home town.”

“Rest easy, good and faithful servant. And godspeed,” Poolman concluded.

Nicole Poolman

Nicole Poolman, a state senator and friend, said Wayne supported legislation to combat domestic violence and abuse and drug abuse. She said Stenehjem “has made the state safer over the past 21 years.”

“We’re not here because of what Wayne accomplished. We’re here because of who he was: Our colleague, our mentor and, most importantly, our friend,” Poolman added. “His true legacy is the way he lived his life and the wonderful contribution he made to ours.”

Reverend Laurie Natwick

Reverend Laurie Natwick, who had known Stenehjem for 50 years, said, “Wayne delighted in being a Stenehjem. He loved family. And there were no bounds to that love.”

She recalled many gatherings at the large table in Wayne’s home during holidays and other occasions.

“Discussion around the dining room table was politics. It was lively. It was animated. We disagreed on many points. We never laughed at anyone. We laughed with everyone,” Natwick said. “We just had fun. It never got mean. It never got ugly. We just had fun. And I believe it was at the table discussing politics that Wayne learned politics. Where he learned civil discourse.”

Natwick said Wayne knew who he was and lived it. “He knew his vocation — one who is gifted and sent for his neighbor. His neighbor was the people of North Dakota,” she noted. “He was there for the least, the last and the lost. The most vulnerable in the state. And he made things happen.”

The public funeral began shortly after 10:00 a.m. at the Bismarck Event Center and ran roughly two hours.