Stenehjem: ND Ethics Commission has power to define “lobby” and “lobbyist”

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
North Dakota State Capitol Building_1557859907107

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says the state’s Ethics Commission has the power to write rules defining “lobby” and “lobbyist.”

Stenehjem’s opinion Wednesday came after the commission asked him to clarify its authority to expand the definitions relating to gifts. The commission has come across conflicting language in state law and the constitution.

Voters approved the five-member commission two years ago, along with a lobbyist gift ban that takes effect Jan. 5. Stenehjem wrote that the definitions of “lobby” and “lobbyist” in state government ethics law limit the reach of the board’s gift rules and are inconsistent with the board’s constitutional directive and authority.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/24

christmas plans

A warm Christmas ahead with weekend snow chances

Mandan Girl's Basketball

Glenburn Girl's Basketball

Dickinson Trinity Girl's Basketball

Bismarck Blizzard Hockey

Dr. Wynne on Mutations

Vaccines and Kids

Florida adopters rescue 20 golden retrievers from China slaughter

Wednesday, December 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Sen. Hoeven

NDR Fund Extension

SYSK Grandma Jordis

Building Fee Waived

Vaccine Follow Up

Team RWB

The wind chill explained

Wednesday's Forecast: Relaxing wind and frigid temperatures

sacred pipe resource center

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories