Stenehjem: ND Ethics Commission has power to define “lobby” and “lobbyist”

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says the state’s Ethics Commission has the power to write rules defining “lobby” and “lobbyist.”

Stenehjem’s opinion Wednesday came after the commission asked him to clarify its authority to expand the definitions relating to gifts. The commission has come across conflicting language in state law and the constitution.

Voters approved the five-member commission two years ago, along with a lobbyist gift ban that takes effect Jan. 5. Stenehjem wrote that the definitions of “lobby” and “lobbyist” in state government ethics law limit the reach of the board’s gift rules and are inconsistent with the board’s constitutional directive and authority.