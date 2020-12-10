Stenehjem: No cost for North Dakota to join Trump loss lawsuit

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Republican Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says the state incurred no cost in joining a lawsuit seeking to overturn the outcome of the presidential election.

North Dakota and 16 other states won by President Donald Trump in November joined Texas in urging the court to take on the lawsuit that challenges election results in four battleground states won by President-elect Joe Biden.

Stenehjem said “it’s normal” for a state to not be charged for signing on to a so-called amicus brief.

Stenehjem said the case should be settled by the U.S. Supreme Court.

