Stenehjem: Oil tax distribution with tribes done correctly

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An attorney general’s opinion says revenue distributed from an oil-tax agreement between the state and an American Indian tribe is being done correctly.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s opinion Tuesday came after an inquiry from state Treasurer Thomas Beadle.

An agreement between the Three Affiliated Tribes and the state was first authorized by the 2007 Legislature after oil companies said it would help promote investment on the Fort Berthold Reservation by setting up stable tax rates and rules.

To date, the state and the Three Affiliated Tribes each have collected about $2 billion in oil tax revenue from drilling on the reservation.