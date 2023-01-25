NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The North Dakota Stockmen’s Foundation is now offering 10 scholarships in 2023, with different amounts and multiple eligibility requirements.

Most of these scholarships are for high school seniors and college freshmen, sophomores, and juniors who are studying agriculture or livestock.

North Dakota Stockmen’s Foundation says it’s important to encourage future North Dakota livestock and ag farmers and further their education.

“The outstanding young people in our state that have a background and a desire to support the livestock industry and to continue and expand their careers in that area,” said North Dakota Stockmen’s Foundation Executive Vice President, Julie Ellingson.

The application deadline for each scholarship is March 1, to apply for the applications, visit the North Dakota Stockmen’s Foundation website.