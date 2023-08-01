NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Even though we’re already looking at the end of summer, barbecues and outdoor gatherings are still happening, and pests want to join in.

According to a news release from the National Pest Management Association (NPMA), having a picnic or barbecue is a favorite summer activity, but there are ways to prevent encounters with pests.

What pests? Ants, ticks, mosquitoes, and stinging insects.

“Summer barbecues are supposed to be all about fun but mosquitos and ticks are a couple of pests that are more than just a nuisance. These pests pose serious health concerns as they can spread pathogens that cause dangerous diseases like West Nile Virus and Lyme disease,” said the Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for NPMA Jim Fredericks. “Sugary food and drinks can also draw in ants, flies, and stinging insects like wasps and hornets. You’ll want to watch out for stinging insects especially — these pests send more than half a million to the emergency room each year.”

If you follow these seven tips, you can prevent a pest infestation at your next outdoor gathering.

Apply insect repellant.

Most of the time, mosquitoes are active around dusk and dawn, and other species are active all day. If you’re planning on having people over outside, make sure you have insect repellant with at least 20% DEET around.

Use an outdoor fan.

Have a fan on porches and decks to circulate the air to keep mosquitoes away since they’re not strong flyers.

Get rid of standing water.

Dump out any standing water you have from kiddie pools, flower pots, or birdbaths, and unclog gutters. Mosquitoes only need 1/2 inch of water to breed.

Maintain the yard.

These pests like to hide in overgrown bushes and weeds, so make sure shrubbery is trimmed and the grass is cut.

Keep things clean.

Ants and flies are attracted to barbecue fare, so take extra steps to keep the food safe and sanitary. use tightly sealed containers or coolers. Also make sure the clean trash, crumbs, and spills from tables right away.

Don’t encourage stinging insects.

Wasps, yellow jackets, and hornets are attracted to drinks and food, so keep those covered and put canned drinks in a cup. Toss out trash into tightly covered containers as well.

Patch things up.

Repair holes or gaps in windows and door screens to prevent these pests from getting inside.

“If you suspect you may have a pest issue in or around your home, contact a pest control professional immediately. Don’t wait until the problem gets out of hand,” Fredricks added. “Enjoy your backyard barbecue without the presence of pests.”

If you would like more information about pest prevention, you can visit this website.