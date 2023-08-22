NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — In 2022, out of 1,377 victims of sexual assault in North Dakota, more than 1,100 were women.

That’s according to the North Dakota Council on Abused Women’s Services.

As a state and as a nation, we’ve been trying to lower the statistics of violence against women.

And to help, the Department of Justice swore in a new Director for their Office on Violence Against Women.

Rosie Hidalgo’s mission is to provide federal leadership in developing our nation’s capacity to reduce violence against women.

The office’s important work also strengthens services for survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, and sexual assault.

In places like North Dakota, the team will coordinate between federal, state, tribal, and local authorities to stop the main causes of violence against women, like poverty.

“How do we make sure that all survivors, including centering the voices and lived experiences of survivors from historically marginalized and underserved communities and across all different communities,” said Rosie Hidalgo, director of the Office on Violence Against Women Director. “How do we make sure that everyone can find pathways, pathways to safety to healing to justice.”

Another issue law enforcement has to deal with is the lack of reporting gender-based crimes.

The North Dakota Council on Abused Women’s Services found only about 45% of crimes were reported with a female victim.