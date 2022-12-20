NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — If you have gone out shopping you may have noticed that the shelves were a little more bare than usual. That’s because of all the road closures.

Now local businesses and big box stores alike, here in the state, are in a hurry to get caught up on orders and restock their shelves.

Some businesses have even had to come up with alternative ways to make sure their customers get their gifts and food in time for Christmas.

“We’re hoping to have it by this day it might be after Christmas but it will get here, it just might be a little bit late, and then offering to help them out. Can we get a picture of what you want to get, we’ll wrap that up, you can give that as a present and as soon as it gets here, we’ll let you know,” said Gourmet Chef/High Air Ground Owner, Denise Lindbo.

Lindbo says once her orders arrive in Minot they are still backlogged for about another four days.