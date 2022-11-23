NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — People of all ages are scoping out deals and mapping out places to go this Friday, but what do store owners do to prepare for this big shopping day?

Many of us have gone through the process of waiting in long lines late at night in order to get great bargains on Black Friday deals.

But the stores have a lot of prep that they must do in order to stay ahead of the rush.

“This year shipping is a little slower and so, we’re waiting on things that we have ordered for Christmas that have not arrived yet. They are to arrive supposedly today but you know it might be dragged out a little bit throughout the season,” said Artmain Co-owner, Beth Kjelson.

According to Zippia.com, 115 million people in the United States participated in Black Friday shopping, and more are expected to be in stores this year.

Preparing for Black Friday starts months in advance making sure shelves are fully stocked, with extra in the back just in case it flies off the shelf.

“Everyone was in the shop participates. It takes a village to do our windows and that’s what we do, much less everything else that we prepare along the way and continue to run our business, prior to the holiday season,” added Kjelson.

Big Box stores, of course, draw a bigger crowd, however, shopping locally can offer deals just as good, without the long lines.

Holiday seasons are of course busy but great opportunities for businesses to advertise what they have to offer to the public.

“And I think every business it affects regardless if you’re in retail or a car dealership, it affects us all,” stated Kjelson.

Black Friday remains one of the most popular days of the year to go shopping.

Finder.com says adults in the US are expected to drop over $140 billion on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.