Storm cleanup in Lisbon, North Dakota takes all-day

Although some parts of the region will be hit with storms again tonight, other towns are still recovering from what came through last night.

People in Lisbon, North Dakota were on cleanup duty since 6 a.m.

Many trees were uprooted, and some ended up leaning on top of houses. Derek Hiam’s tree in his front yard is now blocking the front entrance to his house after it originally went through his roof.

He says he was shocked by the amount of damage, considering how quickly mother nature came and went.

“She can be a fine lady and a cruel lady at the same time, and she definitely had a little wrath on this one, but luckily, our community comes together, and people have been out helping all day,” Hiam shared.

Neighbors tell us last night’s storm also knocked out power for about an hour and a half for some parts of town.

