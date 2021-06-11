Storms topple semitrailers on Interstate 29 in Fargo

Last night’s storms packing heavy rain, hail and strong winds toppled three semitrailers on Interstate 29 in Fargo.

KFGO radio reports the semis were blown over in Traill and Grand Forcks counties on Friday morning. Officials with the North Dakota State Patrol said all the rigs were northbound and ended up on their sides. One was two miles south of Hillsboro, another four miles north of Hillsboro and the third between Reynolds and Thompson.

No injuries were immediately reported. Workers used towing equipment to pull the rigs upright again.