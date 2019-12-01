Street Salt Can be Harmful to Pets

FARGO, N.D.– Slippery sidewalks can be a nuisance this winter, but before you grab the salt, keep our furry friends in mind.

Sidewalk and street salt can be very harmful to pets. Most commonly used deicers, like calcium chloride and sodium chloride, can burn their paws, and some are toxic if licked.

One way you can protect their paws is to cover their feet with booties that will protect them from the salt and the cold.

If you do use salt, local pet owners recommend using pet safety ice melt. They say the most important thing is to not only think about your pet, but others too, especially if you live in a town where others will be walking their dogs on your sidewalk.

“You want to do what’s best for your pet and your neighbor dogs you know you never know who’s going to be walking on your sidewalk after you use some ice melt,” said dog owner Natalie Gruchow.

Remember to clean off their paws too after they’ve been outside to prevent irritation.