NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — One of the most obnoxious infections kids can get during the school year is strep throat.

Strep throat is an infection of the throat and tonsils that is caused by bacteria.

“It’s group A strep, streptococcus,” said Dr. Jeanie Larson, APRN, CNP at Essentia Health. It takes roughly two to five days for someone who was exposed to get sick.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), strep is very contagious — it’s spread by respiratory droplets and/or direct contact. It is rarely spread through food that’s not handled properly.

People can be contagious even if they don’t have any symptoms.

Some symptoms include fever, pain when swallowing, sore throat, red or swollen tonsils, swollen lymph nodes, and white patches or pus streaks on the tonsils. Some things that are not symptoms include cough, runny nose, hoarseness, and pink eye.

People usually have a sudden onset of a sore throat, beefy red tonsils along with a fever of 100.5.

The biggest group of people who are at risk are kids in group settings like school or daycare aged five to 15, as well as parents of school-aged kids or adults who work with kids.

To find out if you have strep throat, you would get a rapid test done. If it’s positive, you will start antibiotics and if the rapid test is negative, you would then get a culture swab done just to make sure. Larson said the rapid test takes 15 minutes and the culture swab will give results usually in 24 hours.

“The best prevention is to wash hands and don’t share utensils like cups, forks, knives,” Larson said.