Stressed out? Survey says not North Dakotans, who seem calm in the face of crisis

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
stress_mgn_640x360_80513P00-KYSWX_1549395310421.jpg

Certainly, the coronavirus is proving to be one of the top stressors in life today.

But according to a new survey by personal financial website WalletHub, North Dakotans seem to do a pretty good job dealing with all kinds of stress these days.

In fact, North Dakota ranks as the second-least stressed state in the nation, topped only by Minnesota.

WalletHub compared the 50 states across 41 key indicators of stress to determine its rankings. The data ranged from average hours worked per week to personal bankruptcy rate to share of adults getting adequate sleep.

When all the numbers were crunched and analyzed, North Dakota came in at 49th out of the 50 states in terms of stress over money, family and health and safety.

However, North Dakota did rank among the top 10 states that stress out the most over work. That may be due, in part, to the fact North Dakotans put in more average work week hours than any other state except Alaska.

The state ranks very low in the percentage of adults who consider themselves in fair or poor health, it has some of the highest credit scores in the nation, some of the most affordable housing prices in the country and North Dakota has a very low divorce rate.

Given all that, there’s very little that stresses North Dakotans — except work and the coronavirus to some extent.

You can read the full details on WalletHub’s survey and methodology here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/30"

Monday forecast: Mostly sunny & 60s

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday forecast: Mostly sunny & 60s"

Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football"

Rugby Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rugby Basketball"

Restaurant Take Out

Thumbnail for the video titled "Restaurant Take Out"

Mask Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mask Drive"

MSU Football workout

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Football workout"

Blood Banks Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blood Banks Help"

Landlords & COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Landlords & COVID-19"

Robert One Minute 3-29-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-29-20"

Financial Bank Game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Financial Bank Game"

Airport Sees Decline

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airport Sees Decline"

Mohall Truck Drivers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mohall Truck Drivers"

3D Library Printer

Thumbnail for the video titled "3D Library Printer"

Disaster Declaration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Disaster Declaration"

COVID-19 Case Numbers, March 29th

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Case Numbers, March 29th"

Swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Swimming"

Nurse Tests Positive Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurse Tests Positive Update"

Price Gauging

Thumbnail for the video titled "Price Gauging"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge