Stressed out? Survey says not North Dakotans, who seem calm in the face of crisis

Certainly, the coronavirus is proving to be one of the top stressors in life today.

But according to a new survey by personal financial website WalletHub, North Dakotans seem to do a pretty good job dealing with all kinds of stress these days.

In fact, North Dakota ranks as the second-least stressed state in the nation, topped only by Minnesota.

WalletHub compared the 50 states across 41 key indicators of stress to determine its rankings. The data ranged from average hours worked per week to personal bankruptcy rate to share of adults getting adequate sleep.

When all the numbers were crunched and analyzed, North Dakota came in at 49th out of the 50 states in terms of stress over money, family and health and safety.

However, North Dakota did rank among the top 10 states that stress out the most over work. That may be due, in part, to the fact North Dakotans put in more average work week hours than any other state except Alaska.

The state ranks very low in the percentage of adults who consider themselves in fair or poor health, it has some of the highest credit scores in the nation, some of the most affordable housing prices in the country and North Dakota has a very low divorce rate.

Given all that, there’s very little that stresses North Dakotans — except work and the coronavirus to some extent.

You can read the full details on WalletHub’s survey and methodology here.