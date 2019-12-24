Struggling Casselton grocery store to stay open, for now

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by Sarah Wardlaw on Unsplash

(AP) — The lone grocery store in a small town close to North Dakota’s largest city had planned to close its doors for good on Christmas.

Instead, the holiday just got brighter for the 2,500 or so residents of Casselton, located 30 miles west of Fargo.

Store owner Fred Wrangler says he decided to hire a new manager to help keep the business afloat while he looks for a buyer.

Like other full-service rural grocery stores, Wrangler Foods is struggling to compete with larger stores in urban areas.

Lawmakers are studying ways to keep rural grocery stores from closing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

RSV Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "RSV Season"

Freezing Drizzle & Snow Chances Could Create Slick Holiday Travel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Freezing Drizzle & Snow Chances Could Create Slick Holiday Travel"

Ice Rinks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Rinks"

Legacy Remains unbeaten

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Remains unbeaten"

Tribal Census

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribal Census"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Flashers Girls Basketball Team

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flashers Girls Basketball Team"

Minot High Girls HKY

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot High Girls HKY"

Monday, December 23rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, December 23rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Coffee Cups

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coffee Cups"

Tags

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tags"

Sweet Treats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sweet Treats"

Last Minute Shopping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Last Minute Shopping"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/23"

Monday: Mostly Cloudy & Cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday: Mostly Cloudy & Cooler"

Kyle Hardy Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kyle Hardy Update"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Glenburn Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Glenburn Basketball"

Kids' Toy Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids' Toy Safety"

Census and Tribes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census and Tribes"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge