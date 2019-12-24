Struggling Casselton grocery store to stay open, for now

(AP) — The lone grocery store in a small town close to North Dakota’s largest city had planned to close its doors for good on Christmas.

Instead, the holiday just got brighter for the 2,500 or so residents of Casselton, located 30 miles west of Fargo.

Store owner Fred Wrangler says he decided to hire a new manager to help keep the business afloat while he looks for a buyer.

Like other full-service rural grocery stores, Wrangler Foods is struggling to compete with larger stores in urban areas.

Lawmakers are studying ways to keep rural grocery stores from closing.