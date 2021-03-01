Students asked to take public school survey about 2020-21 school year experience

North Dakota public school students are being asked to take an online survey to describe their K-12 learning experiences during the 2020-21 school year.

The survey asks questions about whether student participants went to school in-person, did distance learning or a combination of the two. It also covers whether students had reliable internet service or if their school provided a tablet or a similar device for help, and more.

According to a press release, the survey should take about 15 minutes.

The survey is a project between the Department of Public Instruction and the North Dakota University System.

To take the survey before it closes on Sunday, March 14, CLICK HERE.