Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Students asked to take public school survey about 2020-21 school year experience

State News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

North Dakota public school students are being asked to take an online survey to describe their K-12 learning experiences during the 2020-21 school year.

The survey asks questions about whether student participants went to school in-person, did distance learning or a combination of the two. It also covers whether students had reliable internet service or if their school provided a tablet or a similar device for help, and more.

According to a press release, the survey should take about 15 minutes.

The survey is a project between the Department of Public Instruction and the North Dakota University System.

To take the survey before it closes on Sunday, March 14, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 3/1

More HERG Money

Rescind Equal Rights

Candle Fires

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/1

A warm, dry and sunny week ahead

NDC MAR 1

Plays of the week

Hettinger-Scranton Basketball

Skate with officers

Spirit of Excellence Awards

Minot State Basketball

Class B Basketball

High school basketball

Nationwide ammo shortage hits ND

Game warden scholarship available

Special Wishes 4

WDA Swimming

Rep. O'Brien releases statement

FNF pt. 1

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News