Study: All N.D. traffic fatalities during July 4th holiday 2013-2017 involved a drunk driver

A study of national traffic stats from 2013-2017 finds that 100 percent of traffic fatalities in North Dakota on the July 4th holiday involved a drunk driver – the only state where this was true.

The legal firm Paulson Coletti pulled traffic data collected between 2013 to 2017 and found there were 1,923 fatal crashes during the Fourth of July weekend in the United States, killing 2,110 people.

That represents a 27 percent increase in fatalities over a typical day during the same time period.

“Notably, we found that pedestrian fatalities rose 46 percent during this period,” the firm noted. “Pedestrians are at an especially high risk between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m., a four-hour window where more than half the pedestrian fatalities (51 percent) took place.”

When the data is broken down by state, North Dakota earns the dubious distinction of being the only state where 100 percent of traffic fatalities over the Fourth of July weekend during 2013-2017 involved a drunk driver.

You can read and download the complete study and its methodology here.