BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota is well-known for our agriculture and energy industry — to the point where a major part of our newscast is entirely dedicated to it. But as a new study shows, paying our energy bills can be a costly endeavor, even more so here than in other places around the US.

Approximately 1/4th of all U.S. households already spend more than 6% of their income on utility bills, but there are plenty of factors that can contribute to lowering this amount — or, in many cases, raise it even higher. Such is the case with where an individual lives. The area where one lives and their own energy habits may play a serious effect on their bills — and to see which parts of the United States spent the most on these mandatory expenses, Wallethub set to record data throughout the country.

During their study, WalletHub compared the average monthly bills for different types of energy across all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, and weighed them against one another to assign ranks. When each of these costs and ranks were added together, it was determined that despite our focus on energy and agriculture, the cost of energy in the Peace Garden State is much higher than the national average. Below is a list of the ten most energy-expensive states in the US, and how the individual prices for each form of energy stack up to the rest of the nation.

Rank State Monthly Electricity Cost Monthly Natural Gas Cost Monthly Motor Fuel Cost Monthly Heating/Oil Cost Total Energy Cost 1 Wyoming $117 $78 $287 $362 $845 2 North Dakota $140 $65 $187 $253 $645 3 Alaska $150 $152 $144 $167 $613 4 Connecticut $171 $132 $129 $161 $593 5 Massachusetts $143 $116 $137 $194 $589 6 Oklahoma $145 $71 $179 $188 $583 7 Vermont $133 $92 $162 $180 $567 8 Iowa $122 $68 $155 $208 $552 9 New Hampshire $148 $89 $124 $191 $551 10 Indiana $142 $71 $199 $133 $545

As the study shows, although North Dakota possesses an extremely low monthly Natural Gas cost, the prices of other types of energy tend to range from average to extremely high. While our monthly electricity ranks slightly above the national average (as the 24th most expensive), the monthly costs of our motor fuel and monthly heating/oil are much higher, being the ninth and second highest prices in the country.

In addition to this basic information, WlletHub also provided KX with a list of more specific details about some of the highest and lowest bills in ND. These extra statistics are as follows:

The price of electricity in North Dakota is the 5th lowest in the country — as is the price of Natural Gas.

North Dakota has the tenth-largest amount of electricity consumption per consumer, and the fifteenth-largest amount of natural gas consumption.

The price of motor fuel in North Dakota is the 30th most expensive in the nation. Despite this, drivers in ND consume the 8th largest amount of fuel per driver in any U.S. territory.

In order to view the full results of the study — including detailed ranks and prices for every U.S. area surveyed — visit this page on Wallethub’s website.