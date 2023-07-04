NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to previous speculation from AAA, this year’s Independence Day weekend is shaping up to be one of the biggest weekends of travel in the history of the US, if not the biggest of all time. Before hitting the road, the skies, or the water for your trip, though, it’s important to know the risks. With an increased amount of travel comes an increase in the risk of accidents — and as a recent study shows, this is especially the case here in North Dakota.

Although the total number of traffic deaths in the United States has seen a major decline over time, in recent years, it has seen a small resurgence — while the country reached an all-time low of 10.3 traffic deaths in 2014, in 2021, this average increased to 12.9 (a 25% increase). However, the entirety of the country isn’t to blame. Some areas of the US have been more responsible for this increase in dangerous driving than others, and a new study shows that ND is among the states which are contributing to the problem the most.

In order to find out which states have the highest risk of deadly driving, researchers from Automoblog used data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the Center for Disease Control (CDC), and the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) related to many topics that can best reflect or influence the safety of drivers (including traffic fatalities, alcohol, sleep deprivation, and road conditions among other problems). Each category of concern was then graded on a 100-point scale and then weighed based on significance in order to determine a total Automoblog Driver Danger Score. Below is a list of the top ten states with the highest scores.

Rank State Driver Danger Score 1 Wyoming 91.5 2 South Carolina 90.1 3 Mississippi 89.1 4 New Mexico 88.0 5 Montana 87.6 6 Arkansas 86.9 7 Louisiana 85.9 8 South Dakota 85.9 9 North Dakota 85.9 10 Alabama 85.1

Ironically, North and South Dakota received the exact same Driver Danger Index score during the study — but as Automoblog notes, these scores were assigned for completely different reasons. While South Dakota primarily earned its spot on the list due to high maximum speed limits, North Dakota’s placement came from a result of difficult roads and the risk of running into drunk drivers. The total scores for five of the state’s most concerning categories are as follows:

ND Traffic Fatality Score: 75.3

75.3 ND Alcohol Score: 91.0

91.0 ND Speed Limit Score: 92.0

92.0 ND Sleep Deprivation Score: 75.7

75.7 ND Road Condition Score: 99.8

While the exact information for every category was unavailable, Automoblog notes that North Dakota ranks second for its alcohol risks (only being surpassed by Wyoming) and third for the state with the worst road conditions, behind Tennessee and (again) Wyoming.

In order to view the full study results — including in-depth scores for all 50 states and the District of Columbia — visit this page on Automoblog’s website.