BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The threat of cancer can be a serious warning sign to any individual who receives a potential diagnosis. For many, if they do not already have the condition, the possibility of cancer manifesting in the body can be enough to trigger a major lifestyle change. It’s no stretch to say that cancers in general are one of, if not the most feared diseases in the world — and a recent study by Midss.org only proves this fact.

During a survey of 3,000 individuals across the United States, it was observed that cancer is indeed the most feared disease in the country. The following is a list of the ten diseases that Americans have stated that they are most fearful about:

Rank Disease 1 Cancer 2 Alzheimer’s Disease 3 Heart Disease 4 Stroke 5 Diabetes 6 Flu, COVID, and Pneumonia 7 Chronic Liver Disease and Cirrhosis 8 Kidney Disease 9 Chronic Lower Respiratory Disease 10 Septicemia

While many are afraid of these diseases, it perhaps comes as a jarring result when the study also identifies that while plenty are concerned over illness, some aren’t willing to take steps to keep from catching it. When North Dakotans were surveyed, it was revealed that 28% of those who were concerned about serious illnesses would not take any proactive steps (including implementing better health choices, healthy eating, or cutting down on tobacco and alcohol) toward preventing them.

Any nutritionist or doctor will say that maintaining a healthy diet and exercising are great ways to avoid severe illnesses — however, many people have their reasons for either not eating healthier or starting to work out. The many reasons that these ideas are avoided — and just how many people use this reason to step away from healthier choices.

Reason to Avoid Exercise Percentage of Americans Lack of motivation 40% Time constraints 34% Limited access to safe and convenient places to exercise 20% Belief that exercise is not important or necessary 6%

Reason to Avoid Dieting Percentage of Americans Preference for unhealthy/high-calorie foods that are more convenient or enjoyable to eat 42% Emotional eating 18% Lack of time to prepare healthy meals or snacks 16% Limited access to fresh, healthy foods 14% Social pressures to eat unhealthy foods 8% Lack of knowledge or awareness about healthy eating habits and nutrition 2%

“It’s clear that more education and awareness is needed to encourage people to take proactive steps to prevent disease,” stated Logan Nguyen of Midss in a press release. “By adopting healthy habits like regular exercise and a nutritious diet, Americans can reduce their risk of these serious illnesses and improve their overall health and well-being.”

To view the full study, visit this page on Midss’s website.