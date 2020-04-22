Study: North Dakotans getting more sleep during quarantine time

Want to get a good night’s sleep in North Dakota during the COVID-19 crisis? You might want to visit West Fargo, which scores the best on a list of places in the state where people are getting plenty of shut-eye.

Online sleep-industry review and information site, Sleepopolis, conducted a study which found that North Dakotans who are now working from home during lockdown are sleeping an extra 11.4 hours per month.

In the same study, Sleepopolis identified and compiled a list of the best and worst cities for sleep in North Dakota using a variety of different factors. These were combined to create an overall sleep score out of 100 for each town on the list. Sleep factors in this study include the smoking rate, insufficient sleep rate, mentally unhealthy days, physical inactivity, air pollution levels and unemployment rate.

The study found that West Fargo emerged as the best city to have a good night’s rest with an overall sleep score of 85.21.

Coming in last: Minot AFB, a “city” in its own right, with a sleep score of just 82.67.

Here’s the complete list:

West Fargo Williston Bismarck Dickinson Watford City Mandan Fargo Minot Jamestown Wahpeton Valley City Devils Lake Grand Forks Minot AFB

You can view the details of the list, along with methodology, here.