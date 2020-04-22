Live Now
Gov. Burgum speaking on COVID-19, other topics
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Study: North Dakotans getting more sleep during quarantine time

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Want to get a good night’s sleep in North Dakota during the COVID-19 crisis? You might want to visit West Fargo, which scores the best on a list of places in the state where people are getting plenty of shut-eye.

Online sleep-industry review and information site, Sleepopolis, conducted a study which found that North Dakotans who are now working from home during lockdown are sleeping an extra 11.4 hours per month.

In the same study, Sleepopolis identified and compiled a list of the best and worst cities for sleep in North Dakota using a variety of different factors. These were combined to create an overall sleep score out of 100 for each town on the list. Sleep factors in this study include the smoking rate, insufficient sleep rate, mentally unhealthy days, physical inactivity, air pollution levels and unemployment rate.

The study found that West Fargo emerged as the best city to have a good night’s rest with an overall sleep score of 85.21.

Coming in last: Minot AFB, a “city” in its own right, with a sleep score of just 82.67.

Here’s the complete list:

  1. West Fargo
  2. Williston
  3. Bismarck
  4. Dickinson
  5. Watford City
  6. Mandan
  7. Fargo
  8. Minot
  9. Jamestown
  10. Wahpeton
  11. Valley City
  12. Devils Lake
  13. Grand Forks
  14. Minot AFB

You can view the details of the list, along with methodology, here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/22"

Weather Whys: Earth Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Whys: Earth Day"

Wednesday forecast: Mostly sunny & warm with rain on the way

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday forecast: Mostly sunny & warm with rain on the way"

Legacy Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Track"

Small Business Town Hall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Business Town Hall"

Texas Roadhouse Farmer's Market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas Roadhouse Farmer's Market"

Central McLean Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Central McLean Baseball"

Legion Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legion Baseball"

Tuesday, April 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, April 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Morton Election

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morton Election"

Election Preparation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election Preparation"

Wind Farm Donates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wind Farm Donates"

Frontline Workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frontline Workers"

Gathering Space

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gathering Space"

Door to Door Teacher

Thumbnail for the video titled "Door to Door Teacher"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/21"

Tuesday forecast: from snow to 70s all in the same days

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday forecast: from snow to 70s all in the same days"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/21"

Scranton Schools Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scranton Schools Ahead"

MAFB Welcome Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB Welcome Home"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge