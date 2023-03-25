(KXNET) — With rising inflation, the implementation of new types of currency, and ever-growing concerns over prices, many are considering diversifying their finances in manners other than just cold, hard, cash.

For some, this means investing it in stocks or other funds — and for others, it means making the switch to Cryptocurrency. But of all the United States, which ones

In an attempt to discover the states that have taken the largest interests in the process of investing, online investment trading platform XTB analyzed Google search data across every state over the previous 12 months, and noted the number of searches for the topics of investing and cryptocurrency.

Once these numbers were calculated, they were adjusted based on the population to rank each state based on its average annual searches per 1,000 people.

Here, it was observed that many states in the Midwest display an interest in diversifying their assets — including North Dakota.

Rank State Population Annual Searches for Investing Annual Searches for Cryptocurrency Searches for Investing per 1,000 people Searches for Cryptocurrency per 1,000 people 1 Wyoming 580,817 33,120 7,560 57.02 13.02 2 Vermont 648,279 35,880 6,840 55.35 10.55 3 Alaska 740,339 39,120 7,680 52.84 10.37 4 North Dakota 811,044 39,600 7,800 48.83 9.62 5 Hawaii 1,483,762 71,160 14,760 47.96 9.95 6 Delaware 1,017,551 46,800 10,800 45.99 10.61 7 Rhode Island 1,110,822 49,860 11,280 44.72 10.15 8 South Dakota 908,414 37,200 8,280 40.95 9.11 9 New Hampshire 1,395,847 55,680 13,920 39.89 9.97 10 Montana 1,112,668 42,960 9,360 38.61 8.41

In the study, it was noted that when comparing the population to the number of searches, North Dakota is one of the states that takes the most interest in investments and cryptocurrency. In particular, we have an especially high number of searches for investment, resulting in an average of 48.83 searches per 1,000 inhabitants of the state.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, states like Ohio, Tennessee, and even Florida have shown little to no interest in diversifying their funds.

Rank State Population Annual Searches for Investing Annual Searches for Cryptocurrency Searches for Investing per 1,000 people Searches for Cryptocurrency for 1,000 people 41 Tennessee 7,080,262 158,400 25,920 22.37 3.66 42 Kentucky 4,555,777 98,160 18,960 21.55 4.16 43 Wisconsin 5,955,737 127,320 24,480 21.38 4.11 44 Louisiana 4,695,071 99,360 20,040 21.16 4.27 45 Missouri 6,204,710 130,560 25,800 21.04 4.16 46 Indiana 6,876,047 144,120 25,080 20.96 3.65 47 Florida 22,359,251 465,720 52,440 20.83 2.35 48 Michigan 10,135,438 209,160 40,320 20.64 3.98 49 Pennsylvania 13,092,796 252,000 34,080 19.25 2.60 50 Ohio 11,878,330 217,080 33,000 18.28 2.78

Before making any investments, it’s always important to do your research. You can learn more about proper investment safety. Sites like Investopedia are great resources to learn the best ways you can invest your money and diversify your portfolio.