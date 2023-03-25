(KXNET) — With rising inflation, the implementation of new types of currency, and ever-growing concerns over prices, many are considering diversifying their finances in manners other than just cold, hard, cash.
For some, this means investing it in stocks or other funds — and for others, it means making the switch to Cryptocurrency. But of all the United States, which ones
In an attempt to discover the states that have taken the largest interests in the process of investing, online investment trading platform XTB analyzed Google search data across every state over the previous 12 months, and noted the number of searches for the topics of investing and cryptocurrency.
Once these numbers were calculated, they were adjusted based on the population to rank each state based on its average annual searches per 1,000 people.
Here, it was observed that many states in the Midwest display an interest in diversifying their assets — including North Dakota.
|Rank
|State
|Population
|Annual Searches for Investing
|Annual Searches for Cryptocurrency
|Searches for Investing per 1,000 people
|Searches for Cryptocurrency per 1,000 people
|1
|Wyoming
|580,817
|33,120
|7,560
|57.02
|13.02
|2
|Vermont
|648,279
|35,880
|6,840
|55.35
|10.55
|3
|Alaska
|740,339
|39,120
|7,680
|52.84
|10.37
|4
|North Dakota
|811,044
|39,600
|7,800
|48.83
|9.62
|5
|Hawaii
|1,483,762
|71,160
|14,760
|47.96
|9.95
|6
|Delaware
|1,017,551
|46,800
|10,800
|45.99
|10.61
|7
|Rhode Island
|1,110,822
|49,860
|11,280
|44.72
|10.15
|8
|South Dakota
|908,414
|37,200
|8,280
|40.95
|9.11
|9
|New Hampshire
|1,395,847
|55,680
|13,920
|39.89
|9.97
|10
|Montana
|1,112,668
|42,960
|9,360
|38.61
|8.41
In the study, it was noted that when comparing the population to the number of searches, North Dakota is one of the states that takes the most interest in investments and cryptocurrency. In particular, we have an especially high number of searches for investment, resulting in an average of 48.83 searches per 1,000 inhabitants of the state.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, states like Ohio, Tennessee, and even Florida have shown little to no interest in diversifying their funds.
|Rank
|State
|Population
|Annual Searches for Investing
|Annual Searches for Cryptocurrency
|Searches for Investing per 1,000 people
|Searches for Cryptocurrency for 1,000 people
|41
|Tennessee
|7,080,262
|158,400
|25,920
|22.37
|3.66
|42
|Kentucky
|4,555,777
|98,160
|18,960
|21.55
|4.16
|43
|Wisconsin
|5,955,737
|127,320
|24,480
|21.38
|4.11
|44
|Louisiana
|4,695,071
|99,360
|20,040
|21.16
|4.27
|45
|Missouri
|6,204,710
|130,560
|25,800
|21.04
|4.16
|46
|Indiana
|6,876,047
|144,120
|25,080
|20.96
|3.65
|47
|Florida
|22,359,251
|465,720
|52,440
|20.83
|2.35
|48
|Michigan
|10,135,438
|209,160
|40,320
|20.64
|3.98
|49
|Pennsylvania
|13,092,796
|252,000
|34,080
|19.25
|2.60
|50
|Ohio
|11,878,330
|217,080
|33,000
|18.28
|2.78
Before making any investments, it’s always important to do your research. You can learn more about proper investment safety. Sites like Investopedia are great resources to learn the best ways you can invest your money and diversify your portfolio.