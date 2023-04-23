BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Many believe that when an individual is between 20 and 35 they are at ‘peak fitness’ –the point where their bodies are in the best possible condition. However, more recent observations — including those from websites like Men’s Health and exercise scientists — suggest that peak fitness age can not only begin earlier but also later than what many perceive it to be.

While aging may often be associated with being past one’s prime in terms of physical fitness, with a healthy diet and exercise, even those older than what is believed to be the peak fitness age can still be considered to be in it.

In order to discover how our fitness ages vary across the United States, the online community The Fitness Tribe commissioned a survey of 3,000 active adults around the country to find out what they consider to be the peak fitness age in their states.

During this survey, it was noted that the average fitness peak of North Dakotans was believed to be 43 years old against a national average of 34, the highest peak fitness age in the country. This comes in stark contrast to many of the states with lower peak fitness ages –especially Wyoming, the state with the youngest peak age (21). The study even noted that the majority of ND respondents said that they feel younger than their chronological age as a result of healthy living, corresponding with the survey’s results.

When taking into account the idea of peak fitness age, it makes sense that the topic of exercise regimens and practices was also a major topic of the study. On average, it was discovered that nationwide, 40% of all exercise and body training is devoted to cardio work, while 33% is focused on stretching and 27% centers around weight and strength training. These practices all have their own unique health benefits. Strength training can help counteract the loss of strength and muscle mass that comes with age, and cardio work can play a major role in extending telomeres — the protective caps on the end of the chromosomes. Longer telomeres are associated with a reduced risk of age-related diseases and a lower biological age.

These health benefits aren’t the only reason people work out, however: while one in every four surveyed individuals said they only exercised for the health benefits, 32% of respondents noted that they mainly work out because they like to, and 43% stated that they do so for reasons related to both health and enjoyment.

At the end of the survey, respondents were asked a hypothetical question, asking if they would be willing to run a full marathon if it guaranteed them an extra year of life. 58% of those surveyed answered yes. Due to the benefits of maintaining a healthy and active life, however, some believe that the hypothetical could, in a sense, be a literal metaphor for how exercise can lead to longer lives.

“Regular exercise and a healthy lifestyle,” explained The Fitness Tribe editor and NASM Certified Personal Trainer, Chris Higgins, “can help individuals maintain their physical and mental well-being, improve longevity, and reduce the risk of age-related diseases, which can lead to a lower biological age — and an improved quality of life as we age.”

In order to view the full graph featuring the ‘peak fitness age’ for each state, visit this page.