Study Shows North Dakota is One of the Worst States for Servers

State News

by: WDAY

Posted: / Updated:

A new study show servers might not be thriving in the great state of North Dakota.

It shows Minnesota and North Dakota are some of the worst states for tips in the U.S.

Both states are in the bottom 10 and tip an average of 17.2 percent. The standard percentage for a tip is 15, so workers can be happy they are still getting above average in the states.

Although, 10 percent of Americans ages 18 to 37 say they don’t leave a tip at all.

We spoke to servers in the area to see how much a tip actually means to them.

“I wouldn’t be able to survive on just the $5.86 that I make now, so we really depend on our tips, it wouldn’t be much of a livelihood as a server if you didn’t get tipped,” said Sarah Daniels who’s been a server for 9 years.

The best states to wait tables are the northeast with New Hampshire and Vermont tipping an average of more than 20 percent.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

