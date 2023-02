(KXNET) — It’s good to have peace of mind knowing that where you live is a safe environment for you, your family, friends, and neighbors.

Living in the Peace Garden State should offer some reassurance, so let’s take a look at the ten cities that are considered the safest in North Dakota thanks to some research done by SafeWise.

#10 West Fargo

Population: 38,561

2022 Violent Crime Rate: 1.4 per 1,000 people

2022 Property Crime Rate: 18.9 per 1,000 people

#9 Watford City

Population: 9,309

2022 Violent Crime Rate: 2.0 per 1,000 people

2022 Property Crime Rate: 10.2 per 1,000 people

#8 Lisbon

Population: 2,041

2022 Violent Crime Rate: 2.0 per 1,000 people

2022 Property Crime Rate: 5.9 per 1,000 people

#7 Rugby

Population: 2,561

2022 Violent Crime Rate: 0.4 per 1,000 people

2022 Property Crime Rate: 14.4 per 1,000 people

#6 Lincoln

Population: 4,006

2022 Violent Crime Rate: 1.5 per 1,000 people

2022 Property Crime Rate: 4.5 per 1,000 people

#5 Stanley

Population: 2,868

2022 Violent Crime Rate: 1.7 per 1,000 people

2022 Property Crime Rate: 2.1 per 1,000 people

#4 Carrington

Population: 1,971

2022 Violent Crime Rate: 0.5 per 1,000 people

2022 Property Crime Rate: 8.1 per 1,000 people

#3 New Town

Population: 2,677

2022 Violent Crime Rate: 0.7 per 1,000 people

2022 Property Crime Rate: 3.7 per 1,000 people

#2 Beulah

Population: 3,141

2022 Violent Crime Rate: 0.0 per 1,000 people

2022 Property Crime Rate: 6.7 per 1,000 people

#1 Hazen

Population: 2,298

2022 Violent Crime Rate: 0.0 per 1,000 people

2022 Property Crime Rate: 2.2 per 1,000 people

Here are some interesting facts that the study mentioned regarding the safety of North Dakota!

8 of the 10 cities on the list reported 6 or fewer violent crimes.

No city on this list reported a murder in 2022.

Both Hazen and Beulah did not report a single violent crime in 2022. Hazen in particular reported ZERO murders, rapes, robberies, aggravated assaults, burglaries, and motor vehicle thefts.