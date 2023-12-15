NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Prairie Business Magazine is looking for nominations for its Top 25 Women in Business.

According to a news release, the nomination period just opened up and will stay open until Monday, January 15, 2024.

The Top 25 Women in Business is a list that honors some of North Dakota, South Dakota, and western Minnesota’s most successful and noteworthy businesswomen who stand out in their companies and communities.

The top 25 women will be profiled in Prairie Business’ March issue.

Each nomination needs to have details of the woman’s business accomplishments, along with information on civic work or volunteerism.

“We’ve been lucky over the years to profile so many of the top women business leaders in our region,” said Korrie Wenzel, Prairie Business’ publisher. “And because it’s such a great opportunity to help get some of these business leaders their deserved recognition, we hope businesses — and even individuals — reach out to us through the nomination process. The more the better.”

You can nominate someone by accessing this form.