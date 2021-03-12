Successor named to ND House seat of expelled lawmaker Luke Simons

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A replacement representative for the seat of a North Dakota lawmaker expelled by the ND House has been named.

The District 36 Republicans’ executive committee Thursday night unanimously appointed Dori Hauck, of rural Richardton. She is a rancher, writer and music teacher, and has served as the secretary-treasurer for the district party since 2012.

Hauck succeeds former representative Luke Simons, whom the House expelled last week for allegedly threatening and sexually harassing women at the Capitol.

District 36 GOP Chairman John Enderle says he expects Hauck will be sworn in on Monday afternoon.

